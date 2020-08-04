Global  
 

GAA shorts worn by Paul Mescal in hit TV series sold for charity

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
The GAA shorts worn by Normal People star Paul Mescal during the hit TV series are going under the hammer to raise money for a charity which helps sick children.
