Bonhill running hero Lachie Stewart inspired by Invictus Games after amputation Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

The 77-year-old described hearing he would have to have the lower half of his left leg amputated as "a wee bit of a shock" - but he remains as positive as ever. The 77-year-old described hearing he would have to have the lower half of his left leg amputated as "a wee bit of a shock" - but he remains as positive as ever. 👓 View full article

