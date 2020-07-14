Global  
 

EU dismisses Iain Duncan Smith's demand to reduce Brexit costs

Independent Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Iain Duncan Smith says the withdrawal agrement negotiated by Boris Johnson
European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU launches full investigation into Google’s Fitbit acquisition over health data fears

 Fitbit’s health-tracking business was losing money when Google swooped in to buy it.

The European Commission is launching a full investigation into..
The Verge

Google-Fitbit takeover: EU expands launches full-scale probe

 The European Commission's move has the potential to derail the $2.1bn takeover.
BBC News

Brexit: Fears of dead chicks in lorries and 10 months of ports chaos detailed in new government document

 Chicks exported to the EU will die unless they can be rushed through the chaos expected at UK ports next year, the government has admitted. A new document warns..
WorldNews

UK faces 'brain drain of educated British citizens' as EU migration rises 30% after Brexit, study shows

 Migration from UK to Europe states averaged 56,832 people per year from 2008-15, but climbed to 73,642 a year from 2016-18
Independent

Iain Duncan Smith Iain Duncan Smith Former Leader of the Conservative Party, MP for Chingford and Woodford Green

IDS: It’s the right thing to do but there are problems [Video]

IDS: It’s the right thing to do but there are problems

Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says the government's Huawei ban is the right thing to do, but there are problems within the Oliver Dowden's statement that need to be addressed. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Government tells firms to stockpile medicines for end of Brexit transition [Video]

Government tells firms to stockpile medicines for end of Brexit transition

Pharmaceutical companies have been advised by the Government to stockpile sixweeks’ worth of drugs to guard against disruption at the end of the Brexittransition period. The Department of Health and Social Care has written tomedicine suppliers advising them to boost reserves. In the letter, itreiterates that ministers will not ask for an extension to the transitionperiod past December 31, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Coronavirus: Blackburn Council sets up its own contact-tracing system — as 'world beating national scheme' not reaching enough people

 Borough has highest infection rates in England — but hundreds of residents falling through gaps of Boris Johnson's 'world beating' service
Independent

Brexit: British expats in EU have deserted the Conservatives, new research shows

 Just 6.2 per cent backed Boris Johnson's party in last year's election - throwing doubt on whether he will carry out pledge to abolish time limit on expat voting
Independent
Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’ [Video]

Boris Johnson ‘orders preparations to avoid second national lockdown’

Boris Johnson has ordered officials to work-up a plan for avoiding a secondnational lockdown, according to reports. The Prime Minister is consideringasking the elderly to shield once again and is mulling lockdown-likeconditions for London should there be a second wave of coronavirus infections,The Sunday Telegraph and The Sunday Times said. The claims come after MrJohnson was forced to announce a slow down of the lockdown easing on Friday,with planned relaxations for the leisure and beauty sectors delayed after arise in Covid-19 cases was recorded, with prevalence in the community thoughtto be rising for the first time since May.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

