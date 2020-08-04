Beirut explosions: Boris Johnson responds to 'shocking' scenes in Lebanon and suggests British nationals may be affected

Defense Secretary Won't Prop Up Trump's Claim About Beirut Explosion



US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday contradicted President Donald Trump's earlier claim as to the cause of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. CNN reports Esper said 'most believe' that the explosion 'was an accident, as reported.' On Tuesday evening, Trump called it 'a terrible attack.' It's known that about 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored at a port warehouse for the past six years.

