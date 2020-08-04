Global  
 

Beirut explosions: Boris Johnson responds to 'shocking' scenes in Lebanon and suggests British nationals may be affected

Independent Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
'All of my thoughts and prayers are with those caught up in this terrible incident,' tweets Prime Minister
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast

PM confirms British nationals are among those caught up in Beirut blast 00:44

 The Prime Minister has confirmed that British nationals are among those caughtup in the aftermath of a huge blast in the Lebanese capital Beirut. BorisJohnson said the Government is “ready to provide support in any way we can”,and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK stands in solidarity...

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

AP Top Stories August 5 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday August 5th: Trump and Biden will give virtual acceptance speeches; US officials dispute Trump's claim that Beirut was attacked;..
USATODAY.com

No sleep for Florida resident with family in Beirut

 Tuesday night was a sleepless one for Fort Lauderdale, Florida resident Dany Habr. Habr told WPLG-TV that he was checking his phone for notifications nonstop..
USATODAY.com

Hospitals damaged in Beirut blast forced to turn away patients

 "I don't think we can handle what's coming," one doctor said, as crises have piled up on the Middle Eastern nation.
CBS News
Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump [Video]

Nobody can say whether Beirut attacked -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that nobody can say whether a devastating explosion in Beirut could have been caused by an attack, casting doubt on investigators who have blamed negligence for the deadly warehouse blast.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:31Published

Trump reonsiders claim that Beirut was attacked

 US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he thinks the deadly explosion Tuesday in Lebanon that killed at least 100 people may have been an accident. (Aug...
USATODAY.com

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

N. Ireland peacemaker Hume is laid to rest [Video]

N. Ireland peacemaker Hume is laid to rest

Northern Ireland peacemaker John Hume was remembered for his unshakable commitment to non-violence at a small funeral on Wednesday. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published
Sir Keir Starmer: Schools have to be the priority [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer: Schools have to be the priority

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson he hasonly a month to fix the test and trace programme to prevent a resurgence inoutbreaks. “We were promised a world-beating system, we haven’t got it. Sowe’re saying to the Government very clearly today, time is running out,” SirKeir said during a visit to Stoke.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Boris Johnson accused of 'actively ignoring' bereaved coronavirus families

 Families say government does not want to acknowledge huge death toll and mistakes
Independent

'Not even virus beating': Government scientific adviser dismisses Boris Johnson's claim test and trace system is world leading

 Sir Keir Starmer also warns PM's 'repeated refusal to accept that test and trace isn't functioning properly is a roadblock to fixing the issues and restoring..
Independent

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Race to rescue survivors after Beirut blast kills at least 137

 At least 137 people were killed in the devastating explosions in Beirut, Lebanon. A number of officials in charge of Beirut's port are now under house arrest,..
CBS News

Beirut: Why has there been unrest in Lebanon?

 From the war in 1975 to the explosion that devastated the port area of the capital, Beirut.
BBC News
Defense Secretary Won't Prop Up Trump's Claim About Beirut Explosion [Video]

Defense Secretary Won't Prop Up Trump's Claim About Beirut Explosion

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Wednesday contradicted President Donald Trump's earlier claim as to the cause of the explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. CNN reports Esper said 'most believe' that the explosion 'was an accident, as reported.' On Tuesday evening, Trump called it 'a terrible attack.' It's known that about 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored at a port warehouse for the past six years.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Australian in Lebanon describes terrifying moment of blast

 Australian man Adam Malouf was about 25 kilometres north of the blast site in Lebanon. Mr Malouf said they saw the large plume of smoke and his building shook..
SBS

What is ammonium nitrate, the chemical that exploded in Beirut?

 Lebanon's prime minister said the blast was caused by around 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored near the city’s cargo port.
SBS

Lebanon: Beirut Blasts Add More To Nation’s Woes

 The cataclysmic explosion which ripped through Beirut on Tuesday is just the latest disaster to strike the city once known as the ‘Paris of the...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mid-Day

Over 50 killed, 2,500 injured in massive Lebanon blasts

 Over 50 people have been killed and around 2,500 wounded in two huge explosions that rocked Lebanese capital Beirut, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said. The...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Eurasia Review

