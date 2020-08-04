John Hume's funeral cortege returns home to Derry ahead of final farewell
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 () John Hume's family have been strengthened by the countless tributes paid to him as thousands of people heeded their request to not to line the route Mr Hume's funeral cortege made its way to St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.
Current SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who represents the Foyle seat Mr Hume heldfor two decades, said the island had lost its most significant andconsequential political figure of the 20th century. As he signed a book ofcondolence in Derry on Monday, Mr Eastwood compared his political hero to thefamous...
John Hume, a Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement who won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending 30 years of sectarian violence, has died at the age of 83...
Former prime minister Tony Blair, who was in office when the Good FridayAgreement was signed, described John Hume as "a political titan; a visionarywho refused to believe the future had to be the same..
