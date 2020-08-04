Global  
 

John Hume's funeral cortege returns home to Derry ahead of final farewell

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
John Hume's family have been strengthened by the countless tributes paid to him as thousands of people heeded their request to not to line the route Mr Hume's funeral cortege made its way to St Eugene's Cathedral in Londonderry.
