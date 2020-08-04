Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police seize bike after catching rider dropping litter on Staffordshire street

The Sentinel Stoke Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
Police seize bike after catching rider dropping litter on Staffordshire streetCops then discovered the rider no licence or insurance.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this