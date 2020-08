N. Ireland peacemaker Hume is laid to rest



Northern Ireland peacemaker John Hume was remembered for his unshakable commitment to non-violence at a small funeral on Wednesday. Joe Davies reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:19 Published 9 hours ago

Tributes paid as John Hume laid to rest



Tributes have paid to SDLP leader John Hume, who was instrumental in achieving the Good Friday Agreement. Political figures including First Minister Arlene Foster, Deputy First Minister Michelle.. Credit: ODN Duration: 02:38 Published 9 hours ago