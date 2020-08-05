Lilly Wachowski finally confirms that, yes, The Matrix is an allegory for the trans experience

Global  
 

Lilly Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote The Matrix with her sister Lana Wachowski, has confirmed that the film series is a metaphor for the trans experience. Lana and Lilly Wachowski co-wrote and co-directed the initial Matrix trilogy, released between 1999 and 2003, before either had come out as trans, and rumours...
