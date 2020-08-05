Global  
 

Aberdeen lockdown to be enforced with extra police on streets

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 5 August 2020
Extra police officers will be on the streets in Aberdeen to ensure residents comply with the reintroduced lockdown rules.
