You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson says he is not suffering from new baby sleep deprivation



Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is not suffering from sleep deprivation,during a visit to Belfast to meet Northern Ireland's political leaders. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 14 hours ago Boris Johnson delays reopening of indoor venues



Plans to re-open indoor venues such as bowling alleys, casinos and theatres are to be put on hold, as Boris Johnson announces new measures to crack down on Covid-19. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago Government to announce new strategy to tackle obesity



Boris Johnson will set out the details of the “Better Health” campaign as helooks to tackle the country’s obesity problem. The headline changes in theobesity strategy include banning “buy one,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this