Polish police arrest three for ‘insulting religious feelings’ after LGBT+ rights activists give Jesus statue Pride makeover

PinkNews Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Polish police have arrested three people in connection with an LGBT+ rights protest that saw a statue of Jesus decorated with a Pride flag. Warsaw Police announced Wednesday (August 5) that three people had been detained following a striking demonstration during which activists gave three Warsaw statues Pride flags and...
