You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Books to Deepen Our Understanding of the Black Experience in America



Lots of people are reading important and necessary books right now about how to be an anti-racist and how white people can be allies in the Black Lives Matter Movement. Joining us to share different.. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 08:15 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Shirley Ann Grau dies at 91 Grau won the 1965 Pulitzer Prize for her fourth book, ‘The Keepers of the House’

Hindu 3 hours ago





Tweets about this