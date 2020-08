Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds assesses the challenge facing his old club as they seek to overturn a 3-1 Europa League deficit against Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen v Rangers: Things you might have forgotten about Europa League tie It's been five months since Rangers slipped to a 3-1 Europa League defeat at Ibrox against Bayer Leverkusen. Here's some things about the tie you may have...

BBC News 21 hours ago