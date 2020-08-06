Bank of England warns of slow recovery for UK economy

HSBC has suffered a 65% drop in pre-tax profit in the first half of the yearas Europe’s largest bank was struck by a dive in interest rates andcoronavirus disruption. The bank reported profits of 4.3 billion US dollars(£3.2 billion) in the half year to June 30, down from 12.4 billion dollars(£9.5...
Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, commented on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Indian economy. Delivering the keynote address at the 7th State Bank of India Banking and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:34Published
Equity benchmark indices edged lower during early hours on Thursday due to weak global cues after the International Monetary Fund forecast the global output to shrink by 4.9 per cent this year. A surge..
Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey says there are signs of the UK economy "beginning to come back to life" after the GDP fell by a record-breaking 20.4% in April. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us..