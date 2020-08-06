Global  
 

Bank of England warns of slow recovery for UK economy

FT.com Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Central bank forecasts output will not recover to pre-Covid-19 levels until end of 2021
News video: HSBC profits drop 65% due to coronavirus

HSBC profits drop 65% due to coronavirus 00:59

 HSBC has suffered a 65% drop in pre-tax profit in the first half of the yearas Europe’s largest bank was struck by a dive in interest rates andcoronavirus disruption. The bank reported profits of 4.3 billion US dollars(£3.2 billion) in the half year to June 30, down from 12.4 billion dollars(£9.5...

