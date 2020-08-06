Bank of England warns of slow recovery for UK economy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Signs of normalcy': RBI Governor on Covid impact on economy, pandemic 'test'



Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, commented on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Indian economy. Delivering the keynote address at the 7th State Bank of India Banking and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:34 Published on July 11, 2020 Equity indices subdued as IMF predicts Indian economy to contract by 4.5 pc



Equity benchmark indices edged lower during early hours on Thursday due to weak global cues after the International Monetary Fund forecast the global output to shrink by 4.9 per cent this year. A surge.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13 Published on June 25, 2020 Bank of England: Signs that UK economy coming back to life



Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey says there are signs of the UK economy "beginning to come back to life" after the GDP fell by a record-breaking 20.4% in April. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31 Published on June 12, 2020

Related news from verified sources Is Bank of England set to change upbeat recovery projections? With fears growing about pandemic’s long-term impact on UK economy, MPC’s quarterly projections will be closely watched

FT.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this