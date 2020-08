Jeane Freeman "confident" Aberdeen schools can reopen next week Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

The Scottish Health Secretary said efforts to trace more contacts of The Scottish Health Secretary said efforts to trace more contacts of coronavirus patients was continuing but nothing told her that lockdown in Aberdeen needs to be extended. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this