Related videos from verified sources Mexico City Voting To Ban 'Gay Conversion' Therapy



Lawmakers in Mexico City on Friday voted to ban conversion therapy, reports HuffPost. It was part of a small but growing movement to end the practice. Gay Conversion Thearpy consists of trying to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago Elton John signs anti-conversion therapy letter to the British Government



Elton John has joined a host of stars including Due Lipa and Charli XCX in signing an open letter to the British Government calling for a ban on conversion therapy. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on July 13, 2020 Instagram Bans Conversion Therapy Posts



Instagram Bans Conversion Therapy Posts Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:25 Published on July 10, 2020

