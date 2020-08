Origami cranes hung at Alrewas memorial for Hiroshima anniversary Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

BBC Local News: Stoke and Staffordshire -- Schoolchildren mark the 75th Hiroshima anniversary at the National Memorial Arboretum. 👓 View full article

