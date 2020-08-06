Global  
 

Government planning reforms will make it harder to build affordable homes, Sadiq Khan warns

Independent Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
Government wants to abolish section 106 powers responsible for half of social housing construction
Sadiq Khan proposes priority access to housing for key workers like nurses and teachers

 Key worker housing could make a comeback in the capital
Independent

London's mayor proposes key workers get priority for cheaper housing

 Sadiq Khan launches a consultation asking which occupations could be prioritised for cheaper homes.
BBC News

Government did not tell Sadiq Khan of plan to seal off London in case of coronavirus outbreak

 'War game' suggested motorway would be boundary in event of Covid-19 outbreak
Independent
Sadiq Khan worried 'mixed messages' will lead to second wave [Video]

Sadiq Khan worried 'mixed messages' will lead to second wave

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he fears the Goverment's 'mixed messages' willlead to a second wave of coronavirus infections across the UK.

Independent Also reported by •Bishops Stortford Observer

Mayor's anger over Government plan to use M25 for London lockdown

Mayor's anger over Government plan to use M25 for London lockdown Sadiq Khan said proposal to use motorway to seal off capital was 'totally unacceptable and an affront to London'
Wales Online

Mayor's surprise over Government plan to use M25 for London lockdown

Mayor's surprise over Government plan to use M25 for London lockdown Sadiq Khan said proposal to use motorway to seal off capital was 'totally unacceptable and an affront to London'
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •Bishops Stortford Observer

