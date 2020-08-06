Global  
 

Ffatri gwneud seti awyrennau yn diswyddo 155

BBC Local News Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
BBC Local News: De Ddwyrain -- Mae 68 o'r diswyddiadau gan gwmni Safran Seats yng Nghwmbrân yn rhai gorfodol.
