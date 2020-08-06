Ffatri gwneud seti awyrennau yn diswyddo 155 Thursday, 6 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BBC Local News: De Ddwyrain -- Mae 68 o'r diswyddiadau gan gwmni Safran Seats yng Nghwmbrân yn rhai gorfodol. 👓 View full article

