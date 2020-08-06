Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump claims rival Joe Biden opposes God

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 6 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has launched a deeply personal attack on rival Joe Biden, even questioning without foundation the former vice president’s faith in God.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Rants About Biden’s Faith

Trump Rants About Biden’s Faith 02:05

 President Donald Trump faced intense backlash after claiming Joe Biden would “hurt God.”

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US election: Trump trailing Biden by five points [Video]

US election: Trump trailing Biden by five points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign [Video]

President Trump denies involvement in Kanye West's rival election campaign

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied his team is helping Kanye West get on the ballot in various states before November's election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Trump, Biden Both Under Fire For Public Comments [Video]

Trump, Biden Both Under Fire For Public Comments

President Donald Trump came under fire Thursday for comments about COVID-19 and attacks on former Vice President Joe Biden, while the presumptive Democratic nominee faced criticism for comments he made..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden talks Catholic faith after Trump says former VP is 'against God'

 CNA Staff, Aug 6, 2020 / 11:30 pm (CNA).- Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday spoke about his Catholic faith, in response to comments from President Donald...
CNA Also reported by •Eurasia ReviewChristian PostCatholic HeraldNewsmax

Joe Biden Disses Kanye West + Donald Trump: “You Won’t Have To Worry About My Tweets When I’m President”

Joe Biden Disses Kanye West + Donald Trump: “You Won’t Have To Worry About My Tweets When I’m President” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is ready to play dirty. The potential future head of state has delivered some major shade to both President Donald...
SOHH Also reported by •Mediaite

Instagram insists 'bug' that negatively affected Joe Biden was 'not partisan'

 Look, just because a so-called Instagram "bug" benefits President Donald Trump and hurts Democratic nominee and political rival Joe Biden does not mean it's...
Mashable


Tweets about this