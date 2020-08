You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Can the chancellor save the economy from Covid-19?



Will Rishi Sunak's £190bn superpower be enough to counter the economic effects of coronavirus? Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 02:38 Published 2 weeks ago Rishi Sunak visits a Jobcentre in East London



Chancellor Rishi Sunak has met work coaches at the Jobcentre Plus in Barking, east London – who are part of the government’s plan to support people made redundant during the coronavirus pandemic... Credit: ODN Duration: 01:06 Published on July 16, 2020 Rishi Sunak warns jobs at risk unless economic activity returns to normal



Chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that certain jobs "are at risk" if the economy does not return to normal as the country relaxes lockdown restrictions.The country began easing lockdown restrictions on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published on July 9, 2020

Related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Chancellor's Scotland visit to highlight business support Rishi Sunak says 65,000 businesses in Scotland have been supported through loan schemes.

BBC News 6 days ago





Tweets about this