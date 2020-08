You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Here's how Americans have been cutting costs to stay afloat during the pandemic



One in four (24%) Americans have missed a payment on at least one of their bills since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found that in a bid to survive.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 2 days ago If time is money, how much do Americans think it’s actually worth?



The average person thinks their time on a task that feels like work is worth $15.63 an hour ? that's more than double the federal minimum wage ($7.25 an hour). A study of 2,000 Americans.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago 7 Easy Changes to Make Your Home More Eco-Friendly



Although the world’s current environmental challenges may seem unbeatable. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published on July 6, 2020

Tweets about this