'WSL getting better every year'



New West Ham Women signing Mackenzie Arnold discusses why she decided to swap Brisbane Roar for the Women's Super League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:59 Published 7 hours ago

Willian to REJECT Chelsea Deal And Sign For Arsenal! Transfer Talk



This week we start with the two exciting young defenders who could be heading to the Premier League this summer, in Sergio Reguilon and Gabriel. Reguilon has won a number of admirers with his strong.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 08:16 Published 1 day ago