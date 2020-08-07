UK heatwave as temperatures to forecast to reach 36C
Friday, 7 August 2020 (
4 hours ago) Beachgoers are urged to avoid busy beaches, as forecasters predict one of the UK's hottest days ever.
UK sizzles as heatwave grips the country
Health officials are warning Brits to take extra care as a heatwave grips parts of the country with temperatures potentially hitting above 37 degrees Celsius - making it one of the hottest days of the..
