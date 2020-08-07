Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK heatwave as temperatures to forecast to reach 36C

BBC News Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Beachgoers are urged to avoid busy beaches, as forecasters predict one of the UK's hottest days ever.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: August heatwave sees Britons flock to beach in Kent

August heatwave sees Britons flock to beach in Kent 00:40

 A heatwave in August has seen Britons flock to beaches as temperatures almost reach 40 degrees Celcius on August 7. Footage shows Minster on Sea's beach packed with locals and tourists.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK sizzles as heatwave grips the country [Video]

UK sizzles as heatwave grips the country

Health officials are warning Brits to take extra care as a heatwave grips parts of the country with temperatures potentially hitting above 37 degrees Celsius - making it one of the hottest days of the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:58Published
'Look Before You Lock' reminds people to check backseat before locking [Video]

'Look Before You Lock' reminds people to check backseat before locking

The Treasure Valley has seen a heatwave of the last few days. Temperatures are starting to cool down, but the Idaho Humane Society and Boise Police are still encouraging people to take all of the..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:04Published
23ABC Weather for July 20, 2020 [Video]

23ABC Weather for July 20, 2020

Temperatures in the 100s for the last three days makes this weekend our fourth heatwave of the season, but some "cooling" is coming today.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Level 3 heatwave warning issued as temperatures soar

Level 3 heatwave warning issued as temperatures soar Amber warning runs until Tuesday with county temperatures to hit 30C and parts of England hitting 37C
Gloucestershire Echo Also reported by •Hull Daily MailWales OnlineHereford TimesStroud LifeSomerset GuardianTamworth Herald

UK weather: What are your rights when working from home during heatwave?

 As temperatures rise, The Independent investigates whether companies have a duty of care
Independent

Birmingham to be hotter than Spain and Portugal as city hit by 31C heatwave

Birmingham to be hotter than Spain and Portugal as city hit by 31C heatwave Temperatures in Birmingham will be warmer than Lisbon, in Portugal, which will see highs of 30C today
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

SblendedKT1

@SblendedKingston UK heatwave as temperatures to forecast to reach 36C https://t.co/Dm5lISwfY0 4 hours ago

SteveDunnCEO

Dr Steve Dunn UK heatwave as temperatures to forecast to reach 36C https://t.co/gHGSW8HCUZ 4 hours ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 UK heatwave as temperatures to forecast to reach 36C https://t.co/NIhb7NsNEK 4 hours ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' UK heatwave as temperatures to forecast to reach 36C https://t.co/Q7ltpA6ONe 4 hours ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut UK heatwave as temperatures to forecast to reach 36C https://t.co/x9XCypIQzs https://t.co/U16Us3Semr 4 hours ago

TheKeenGroupUK

The Keen Group Good morning, London! ☀️☀️ It's set to be a beautiful day in the capital today with temperatures forecast to reach… https://t.co/k4krhewqrk 7 hours ago

StBreladeJsy

🇯🇪 Parish of St. Brélade 🇯🇪 RT @GovJersey: Islanders are being reminded about the potential health risks associated with hot weather as @Jersey_Met has forecast a heat… 8 hours ago

x_Wonder_Woman_

Fatimah RT @ChrisPage90: Intense heat likely to reach mid to high thirties on Friday as the #heatwave peaks - a high of 37°C is forecast! This is… 11 hours ago