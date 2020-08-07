Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

League One and League Two clubs vote in favour of squad salary caps

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Clubs in League One and Two have voted in favour of squad salary caps, the English Football League has announced.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Man Juggles On Unicycle With Balls, Clubs And Rings

Man Juggles On Unicycle With Balls, Clubs And Rings 01:00

 This man was training for a juggling show on a unicycle. He juggled with two balls, clubs, and rings. He rode the unicycle and put a small ball on his head while spinning another ball on his finger. He juggled two pins with one hand while spinning the rings with his arm and leg.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

McLean disappointed with lack of support [Video]

McLean disappointed with lack of support

Former Peterborough striker and coach Aaron McLean admits he was disappointed at the lack of financial support offered to League One and League Two clubs after football was stopped because of..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published
Deloitte predicts Premier League clubs will lose £1bn revenue this season [Video]

Deloitte predicts Premier League clubs will lose £1bn revenue this season

Premier League clubs are set for a loss of £1billion in revenue in their 2019-20 accounts due to the coronavirus pandemic, financial services firm Deloitte has predicted. Deloitte says the top-flight..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as EFL clubs vote to end season [Video]

Coventry and Rotherham promoted to Championship as EFL clubs vote to end season

The regular season in League One is over after clubs voted by an overwhelming margin to cut the season short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

League Two clubs vote in favour of squad salary caps

League Two clubs vote in favour of squad salary caps Salary caps will be introduced with immediate effect
Grimsby Telegraph

League One & Two clubs vote to introduce salary cap

 Clubs in League One and League Two vote in favour of introducing a salary cap, taking effect immediately.
BBC Sport

Port Vale to have salary cap after League One and Two vote in favour

Port Vale to have salary cap after League One and Two vote in favour The lower-two divisions of the EFL will have an immediate salary cap introduction
The Sentinel Stoke


Tweets about this

thenortheastHUB

The North East HUB League One & Two clubs vote to introduce salary cap https://t.co/52XdBpR2xd https://t.co/nq8puoAEFe 47 seconds ago

SoccerwithBrian

Brian C⚽⚽K League One & Two clubs vote to introduce salary cap https://t.co/c6iAipjmUf 1 minute ago

Goeldfinger

Cameron Goeldner RT @NBCSportsSoccer: 💰🧢 League One, League Two clubs have voted to introduce a salary cap -- $3.25m for L1, $2m for L2 -- full details ⤵️⤵️… 3 minutes ago

DailyKENT

KENT League One & Two clubs vote to introduce salary cap #Kent https://t.co/INOcDcGhyc 4 minutes ago

NBCSportsSoccer

NBC Sports Soccer 💰🧢 League One, League Two clubs have voted to introduce a salary cap -- $3.25m for L1, $2m for L2 -- full details… https://t.co/C7irRpZlsy 6 minutes ago

ComAware_4S

Commercial Awareness League One and League Two clubs have voted in favour of introducing financial controls in the form of salary caps. https://t.co/OjBv9sMA3H 7 minutes ago

The_Gazette

Blackpool Gazette A £2.5m salary cap introduced for League One after EFL clubs vote in favour of proposals https://t.co/nv3sRaiC36 7 minutes ago

ipswichstar24

Ipswich Star RT @AndyWarren_: Breaking: League One now has a salary cap of £2.5m A majority of clubs voted the proposal through this afternoon https:/… 8 minutes ago