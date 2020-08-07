Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britney Spears’ former make-up artist ready to ‘spill the tea’ as he throws his weight behind the Free Britney movement

PinkNews Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
Britney Spears’ former make-up artist Billy Brasfield is the latest star to throw his weight behind the Free Britney campaign. Brasfield – who is better known as Billy B – has worked with Spears on a number of projects over the years, including the music video for “Scream & Shout” and her live...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Britney Spears only went out clubbing 'twice' during her four years of living in Las Vegas [Video]

Britney Spears only went out clubbing 'twice' during her four years of living in Las Vegas

Britney Spears has revealed that she only went out clubbing twice during her four years of living in Las Vegas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Britney Spears only partied twice when living in Las Vegas [Video]

Britney Spears only partied twice when living in Las Vegas

Britney Spears doesn't go out clubbing very often and hasn't been to a "huge party" for four years.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Britney Spears had 1m legal bill [Video]

Britney Spears had 1m legal bill

Britney Spears' spending for 2019 included over $1 million on legal bills.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this