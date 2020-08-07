Global  
 

Air India Express plane crash-lands with nearly 200 onboard after Dubai-Calicut flight — reports

Independent Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
An Air India Express plane from Dubai has crashed on landing at Calicut airport in India's Kerala region, officials told local media.
Air India plane skids off runway in Kerala

 Air India Express plane with nearly 200 people on board skids off runway at airport in Kozhikode airport in Kerala - Indian media reports
BBC News
