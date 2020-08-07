Global  
 

Treaty with France needed to tackle migrant crossings, says ex-Border Force boss

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
The UK needs a new treaty with France to tackle the ongoing migrant crossings crisis rather than calling in the navy, according to a former Border Force chief.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: UK vows action after record-high migrant sea crossings

UK vows action after record-high migrant sea crossings 01:07

 Migrant crossings continued on Friday as calm waters remained amid warm andsunny weather, with young families and pregnant women spotted on board boats.Some officials sought to distance themselves from suggestions of imminent navyaction.

Ministers warned against 'push back' suggestion for migrant boats

Ministers warned against ‘push back’ suggestion for migrant boats Any attempts to “push” migrant boats back to French waters risks potentially fatal capsizings, a former home secretary has warned amid calls for the UK to...
