Chobham Common wildfire: Heathland flames tackled by crews

Parents of trumpet player born with one hand raise funds for bionic limb



The parents of a gifted trumpet player and athlete have appealed for people to "celebrate their differences" after revealing how their daughter was banned from a theme park ride, as she was born without a left hand.Desperate to raise £16,000 to fund special "bionic" limbs for Stacey, 13, secondary school maths teacher Rich Castro and his learning support assistant wife, Emma, both 46, believe they would "totally transform" the life of the teenager.Emma, of Godalming, Surrey, said: "I know I'm her mum and I'm going to sound biased, but she's got so much going for her - she's beautiful, artistic, sporty and has a wonderful sense of humour."

