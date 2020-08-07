Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

C-17A Globemaster and Airbus A400M Atlas spotted over Cheltenham

Gloucestershire Echo Friday, 7 August 2020 ()
C-17A Globemaster and Airbus A400M Atlas spotted over CheltenhamTwo visitors from RAF Brize Norton could be seen over the town today.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this