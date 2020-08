Queer as Folk creator Russell T Davies dons a hard hat to break ground on ‘vital’ LGBT+ centre in Manchester Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Queer as Folk creator Russell T Davies has launched the construction of a brand new £2.4m LGBT+ centre in Manchester. The ground-breaking TV writer said he was “honoured” to break the ground – literally – on the Sidney Street building site, less than a mile from the Gay Village where Queer as Folk was set.... 👓 View full article

