Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey shine but Li Haotong has the edge at Harding Park Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

China’s Li Haotong set the early clubhouse target on day two at Harding Park as Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey chased a highly rare English success in the US PGA Championship. 👓 View full article

Fleetwood finding form in San Francisco 02:22 Tommy Fleetwood raced up the PGA Championship leaderboard with a second-round 64 at TPC Harding Park.

