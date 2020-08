You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Belle Glade apartment fire displaces family



Two adults and two children were displaced from their Belle Glade home by a fire Sunday morning. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:16 Published 2 weeks ago At least 4 Riviera Beach firefighters test positive for coronavirus, fire chief says



At least four firefighters with the Riviera Beach Fire-Rescue Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the fire chief confirmed on Tuesday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:42 Published 3 weeks ago Palm Beach County Fire Rescue trains for high danger, high drama incidents



At Palm Beach County Fire and Rescue's training center, the Special Operations Team doesn’t have any time to spare. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:44 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this