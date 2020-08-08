Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bournemouth name Howe's assistant Tindall as manager

BBC News Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Bournemouth appoint assistant boss Jason Tindall as their manager following the exit of Eddie Howe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jason Tindall English footballer and manager


Eddie Howe Eddie Howe English association football player and manager

Eddie Howe pens emotional letter to Bournemouth fans after leaving club

 The Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. Eddie Howe will..
WorldNews
Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation [Video]

Manager Eddie Howe leaves Bournemouth following relegation

Eddie Howe has left his role as Bournemouth manager by mutual consent, the SkyBet Championship club have announced. The 42-year-old was unable to keep theCherries in the Premier League, with relegation confirmed on the final daydespite a 3-1 victory at Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League [Video]

Eddie Howe emotional following Bournemouth's relegation from Premier League

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe holds a press conference following his side’s1-3 win over Everton. The victory was still not enough to see Bournemouthretain their Premier League, the south coast club will play in theChampionship next season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival [Video]

Eddie Howe not giving up on Bournemouth's Premier League survival

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe insists he will not give up on Premier League survival after being “deeply hurt” by a dramatic 2-0 defeat to Southampton.VAR denied Cherries striker Sam Surridge a stoppage-time equaliser to leave their hopes of avoiding relegation hanging by a thread.Southampton substitute Che Adams compounded Bournemouth’s misery by adding to Danny Ings’ opener in the final moments – meaning the hosts remain three points adrift of 17th-placed Watford, with an inferior goal difference and having played a game more.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Bournemouth Bournemouth Town in England

Manchester City complete £41m signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake [Video]

Manchester City complete £41m signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Nathan Ake fromBournemouth. City agreed a £40million fee, rising to a potential £41m, withthe relegated Cherries last week and the 25-year-old has signed a five-yearcontract.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Ake joins Manchester City on five-year deal from Bournemouth [Video]

Ake joins Manchester City on five-year deal from Bournemouth

Manchester City sign Dutch defender Nathan Ake on five-year deal from Bournemouth for reported 40 million pounds ($52 million).

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:33Published

Nathan Ake: Manchester City sign Bournemouth defender for £40m

 Manchester City have completed the signing of Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake in a £40m deal.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Manchester City agree £41million deal for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

 Manchester City have agreed a £41million fee with Bournemouth to sign defender Nathan Ake, the PA news agency understands.
Belfast Telegraph

Nathan Ake: Man City £40m bid for defender accepted by Bournemouth

 Relegated Bournemouth accept a £40m bid from Manchester City for defender Nathan Ake.
BBC Sport

Nathan Ake: Man City complete £41m signing of Netherlands defender from Bournemouth

 Manchester City have completed the £41million signing of Nathan Ake from Bournemouth, the Premier League club have announced. The Netherlands international has...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this