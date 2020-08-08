Global  
 

Idaho judge shoots down ‘dangerous’ GOP-backed bill that would have banned trans birth certificate changes

PinkNews Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
A federal district court in Idaho, US, ended a Republican-backed law that banned trans people from changing their birth certificates Friday (August 7) in a stunning victory for activists. The District Court of Idaho ruled that recent changes made by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare violate a current injunction...
You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

