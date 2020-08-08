Global  
 

Brazil nears 100,000 deaths from Covid-19

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
Brazil was leaping towards a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, and five months after the first reported case the country was showing no signs of crushing the disease.
