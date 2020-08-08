Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise to 46,566
As of 9am on August 8, 309,763 people have tested positive for coronavirus inthe UK.
New data predicts 300,000 U.S. deaths by Dec
Nearly 300,000 Americans could be dead from COVID-19 by Dec. 1, University of Washington health experts forecast on Thursday, although they said 70,000 lives could be saved if people were scrupulous..
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 6 Additional Coronavirus Deaths
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 97 new Coronavirus cases Friday out of 1,897 test results, and six additional deaths.
If they are all Fredo, we are all Frodo RT @irishexaminer: Brazil nears 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 https://t.co/u4THBYDNmJ 26 minutes ago
DTN Breaking News #BREAKING: Brazil nears 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 31 minutes ago
Irish Examiner Brazil nears 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 https://t.co/u4THBYDNmJ 33 minutes ago
Weblogy #Brazil nears 100,000 deaths from Covid-19
#coronavirus
Via breakingnewsie
https://t.co/pJn0bfqMWs 34 minutes ago
BreakingNews.ie Brazil nears 100,000 deaths from Covid-19 https://t.co/X876ISXbV7 41 minutes ago