'I survived Covid after weeks on life support but I'm still suffering'

Wales Online Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
'I survived Covid after weeks on life support but I'm still suffering'Scott Howell was one of the first people in Wales to fall seriously ill in intensive care with coronavirus. He now has serious heart and kidney issues and he fears people are not taking the virus seriously enough.
