Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scottish SAS hero laid to rest in emotional ceremony in Thailand

Daily Record Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Scottish SAS hero laid to rest in emotional ceremony in ThailandSpecial forces soldier David Penman later acted as a bodyguard for Sir Billy Connolly.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this