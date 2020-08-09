Brazil reaches 100,000 deaths from Covid-19

From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:32Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra in Delhi on Saturday. He said that like the Quit India Movement, which was launched under the leadership of MK Gandhi on August..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:58Published