Brazil reaches 100,000 deaths from Covid-19

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Brazil has surpassed a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths from Covid-19, with the country showing no signs of crushing the disease five months after its first reported case.
