Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

William Shatner says ‘straight white cis man’ is a ‘slur’ that ‘harasses and debases’ him

PinkNews Sunday, 9 August 2020 ()
Across a volley of tweets stretching several days, William Shatner sparred with LGBT+ Twitter users over the term cisgender, often shortened to cis. The word “cis” can trudge up grievances among some people perhaps not used to being labelled in this way. The phrase, which dates to academic circles in the 1990s,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

William Shatner says being called a 'straight white cis man' is a way of 'harassing and debasing' him

 'Star Trek' actor said term was a 'slur' only ever used for 'negative reasons'
Independent


Tweets about this

SandraWhymark

Sandra Whymark @WilliamShatner Have you seen this yet? William Shatner says being called a 'straight white cis man' is a way of… https://t.co/QAq6X1qwNy 1 hour ago

The_Lady_Red

The Lady Red- the night is dark and full of terror William Shatner says being called a ‘straight white cis man’ is a way of ‘harassing and debasing’ him https://t.co/Yout5eK7jJ #SmartNews 2 hours ago

gramelgar

Graciela Melgarejo RT @PinkNews: William Shatner says ‘straight white cis man’ is a ‘slur’ that ‘harasses and debases’ him https://t.co/ZdmYq4gJ8J 3 hours ago

decidealgo

Eugene, Or @decidealgo William Shatner says being called a ‘straight white cis man’ is a way of ‘harassing and debasing’ him… https://t.co/z2ZbjVSyRe 3 hours ago

matcheydj

matcheydj William Shatner says being called a 'straight white cis man' is a way of 'harassing and debasing' him https://t.co/oyUrC7iY9r 4 hours ago

PairsonnalitesA

Stigmabase | ASIA Newsroom | AM : ... difference between being welcomed in society, and being ostracised,” Emma Underwood, trans… https://t.co/ZZvCwKvRyY 4 hours ago

tdobbs431

tiffany Open SmartNews to read 'William Shatner says being called a ‘straight white cis man’ is a way of ‘harassing and deb… https://t.co/TiJ5Alu82D 4 hours ago

BaaadJuJu

BadJuJu He's right. ⬇️ @WilliamShatner says being called a 'straight white cis man' is a way of 'harassing and debasing' h… https://t.co/BZE4s3Ft7k 6 hours ago