Remembering Exeter's Noughties restaurant scene Sunday, 9 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

One had a 16ft tropical fish tank and blue starlit dome, the other a resident sushi expert and an appearance on a Jamie Oliver TV programme. One had a 16ft tropical fish tank and blue starlit dome, the other a resident sushi expert and an appearance on a Jamie Oliver TV programme. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this