You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dykes at Livingston: Stay or go?



Gary Holt updates us on the future of Livingston starlet Lyndon Dykes. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Livingston's Lyndon Dykes misses Rangers game amid reported move to QPR Lyndon Dykes has been left out of the Livingston team for their Scottish Premiership clash with Rangers amid reports the club have accepted a £2m bid for their...

BBC News 8 hours ago



Livingston accept club record bid for Lyndon Dykes The striker is set to leave the club after netting 14 times in 36 games.

Daily Record 5 hours ago





Tweets about this