Baby Annabelle defies odds to survive five major ops for rare heart disease Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 4 days ago )

When Annabelle Main was just four days old and weighing less than 4lbs her mum and dad said their goodbyes before she went for surgery not knowing if they would see her alive again. When Annabelle Main was just four days old and weighing less than 4lbs her mum and dad said their goodbyes before she went for surgery not knowing if they would see her alive again. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this