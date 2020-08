Unilever sets date in November for switch to single London corporate HQ Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Marmite-to-Ben & Jerry’s giant Unilever has said the move to end its Anglo-Dutch structure and establish a single headquarters in London is set to complete in November. 👓 View full article

