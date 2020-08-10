Global  
 

Universities must hold places for students challenging their A-level grades after exams scrapped, ministers urge

Independent Monday, 10 August 2020 ()
The government is expected to face a huge backlash from parents and pupils when results are announced
Boris Johnson risks 'robbing' a generation of young people of their future as students await A-level results

 Sir Keir Starmer's comments follow chaos in Scotland where predicted grades are to be reinstated after thousands of pupils were downgraded by a statistical model
Independent

Keep moderation for grades, headteachers and teachers in England say ahead of A-level and GCSE results day

 'It's not a criticism of teachers to say there is going to be some downgrading,' one school leader says
Independent

