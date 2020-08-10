Universities must hold places for students challenging their A-level grades after exams scrapped, ministers urge

Sunak: We want to ‘provide fairness’ for school students



Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government wants to provide "as much fairness as possible" for school students receiving their GCSE and A-level grades at a "very difficult time for young people".

