Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Abuse victim accused of 'grooming' teacher awarded £1m

BBC Local News Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- His convicted rapist teacher argued that the 13-year-old had groomed him - not the other way round.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reporting abuse outside of school [Video]

Reporting abuse outside of school

Teachers play a big role in your child's life. Aside from teaching fundamentals, many also report signs of abuse inside a home.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:57Published
2 arrested for gang-raping minor girl in MP's Gwalior [Video]

2 arrested for gang-raping minor girl in MP's Gwalior

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times in Gwalior and two accused including her coaching teacher arrested in the matter. Police said, "Accused including her coaching teacher blackmailed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published
Digging deeper: Arrested SWFL DCF worker was Lee county teacher, coach [Video]

Digging deeper: Arrested SWFL DCF worker was Lee county teacher, coach

Digging deeper: Fox 4 looking into personnel file of SWFL DCF worker was Lee county teacher, coach. Enrico Mendes was recently taken into custody and charged with child molestation and possession of..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:52Published

Tweets about this