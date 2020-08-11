Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New postcode checker tells you the lockdown rules for your neighbourhood

Tamworth Herald Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
New postcode checker tells you the lockdown rules for your neighbourhoodThe handy new website permits you to discover the lockdown rules and regulations in your town or city as it stands.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Government defends Spain quarantine move [Video]

Government defends Spain quarantine move

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab defends the new rules requiring passengersarriving in the UK from Spain to quarantine for 14 days, after the popularholiday destination reported a spike in coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules [Video]

Covid update: New anti-virus trains; Apple reopen plan; online class rules

From India planning special features in trains for post-Covid travel, to the government reporting that just 10 states account for 86% of the active cases in the country - here are the top ten news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published
Lockdown rules: how to keep your guests safe [Video]

Lockdown rules: how to keep your guests safe

New lockdown rules, which come into force in England from 4 July, mean one household can spend time with another one indoors so long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:00Published

Tweets about this

ibraahim_carab

Ibraahim carab RT @ScottishSun: Postcode checker tells you lockdown restrictions in YOUR area from rules on meeting family & friends to businesses open h… 10 hours ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live New postcode checker tells you the coronavirus lockdown rules for your neighbourhood https://t.co/aH1o6STgcc 16 hours ago

ScottishSun

The Scottish Sun Postcode checker tells you lockdown restrictions in YOUR area from rules on meeting family & friends to businesses… https://t.co/fSZgBPxyQj 19 hours ago

DennyBache

Denny Bache Realist, and critic. Postcode checker tells you lockdown restrictions in YOUR area https://t.co/McHbfJrEqr 1 day ago

drummersark

Drummers' Ark Postcode checker tells you lockdown restrictions in YOUR area https://t.co/5SJV2OUqBz 1 day ago