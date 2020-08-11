Derren Brown admits he used magic to hide his homosexuality – and might not have become an illusionist had he come out sooner Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Illusionist Derren Brown has revealed that he used magic tricks to deflect from his homosexuality before he came out. Brown, who is gay, rose to fame with his Channel 4 show Mind Control but kept his sexuality a secret until 2007, seven years after the widely-watched series kicked off. Reflecting on that time, Brown said... 👓 View full article

