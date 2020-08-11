Global  
 

Cooke yn achub gêm gyfartal i Forgannwg yng Nghaerwrangon

BBC News Tuesday, 11 August 2020 ()
Y capten yn batio am fwyafrif y prynhawn ar y diwrnod olaf er mwyn sicrhau gêm gyfartal yng Nghaerwrangon.
