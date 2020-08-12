Global  
 

Perseid meteor shower 2020 to peak this week: Here's the best time to spot them

Hereford Times Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
The 2020 Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak across the UK on Thursday, August 13, as the Earth passes through a cloud of cometary dust.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Perseid Meteor Shower Hits Hawaii

Perseid Meteor Shower Hits Hawaii 00:35

 NASA predicted people would see "one of the best" meteor shows of the year, and here is the Perseid meteor shower as it Waipahu, Hawaii on Tuesday.

Annual Perseid meteor shower peaks this week: How you can catch some 'shooting stars'

 Looking for a fun, physical-distancing activity in the coming days? The best meteor shower of the year is upon us.
CBC.ca


